General Motors Financial Co. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.5 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. The Davis Polk team included partners Marcel Fausten and Mario Verdolini.

April 08, 2024, 11:17 AM

