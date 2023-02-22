Corporate Deal

Internet service provider Starry Group Holdings Inc., and its U.S. affiliates and subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and have entered a restructuring support agreement with lenders of the holding company's debt. Boston-based Starry Group is advised by Latham & Watkins. ArrowMark Partners, acting as agent to Starry’s lenders, is represented by Sheppard Mullin and Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Internet & Social Media

February 22, 2023, 10:21 AM