Private equity firm Round Table Capital Partners announced that it has sold a majority stake in its portfolio company Verdantas, an environmental science, engineering and consulting firm, to Sterling Investment Partners. RTC Partners was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team. Sterling Investment, which is based in Westport, Connecticut, was advised by Dechert and Seyfarth Shaw.

May 09, 2024, 11:33 AM

