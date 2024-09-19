Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners have provided $172 million in senior construction financing and $56 million of preferred equity, respectively, to Apartment Investment and Management Co. for the development of a Miami-based luxury waterfront rental development. San Francisco-based Sixth Street was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Douglas Heitner and Mark Semotiuk. Counsel information for Apartment Investment, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 19, 2024, 9:38 AM