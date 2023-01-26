Corporate Deal

Securian Financial Group Inc. has agreed to sell its retail wealth business to Cetera Financial Group. The transaction, announced Jan. 25, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial is advised by Eversheds Sutherland. Cetera Financial, which is based in El Segundo, California, is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Jeffrey Poss, Manuel Miranda and Thomas Sharkey.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 9:17 AM