Corporate Deal

Transdev North America Inc. has agreed to acquire First Transit Topco Inc., a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. The transaction, announced Oct. 26, is expected to close early in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cincinnati-based First Transit is represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Michael T. Holick, Naveed Anwar and Frederick W.P. de Albuquerque. Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising FirstGroup plc, former owner of First Transit. The Davis Polk team includes partner Phillip R. Mills. Transdev North, which is based in Lombard, Illinois, is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners E. Raman Bet-Mansour and Kevin Schmidt.