Corporate Deal

Gravity, a trampoline park operator, has secured 30 million pounds ($36 million) in expansion funding from Sculptor Real Estate, the real estate business of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. Castleford, United Kingdom-based Gravity was represented by an Irwin Mitchell team led by partner Paddy Sturman. Counsel information for Sculptor Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 01, 2023, 9:39 AM