Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has acquired the International Gemological Institute (IGI), a gemstone certifier, from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group, a subsidiary of holding company Fosun, and Roland Lorie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team. Counsel information was not immediately available for Antwerp, Belgium-based IGI or Shanghai, China-based Shanghai Yuyuan.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 12:34 PM

