Corporate Deal

Tatatu SpA, owner of TaTaTu, a social media app that rewards users for time spent viewing content on the platform, announced that it was listed on the Euronext Growth Paris on Oct. 19 under the ticker symbol, ALTTU, for approximately 2 euros ($1.95) per share. A White & Case team led by Paris-based partners Thomas Le Vert and Max Turner counseled the underwriters, BNP Paribas and Portzamparc. Counsel information for TaTaTu was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

October 21, 2022, 9:24 AM