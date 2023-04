Corporate Deal

Convergix Automation Solutions has completed its acquisition of engineering and factory automation provider Eagle Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Troy, Michigan-based Convergix was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Alexander Fine. Counsel information for Eagle Technologies, which is based in Bridgman, Michigan, was not immediately available.

