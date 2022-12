Corporate Deal

Securly Inc., a student safety platform and portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, has acquired education technology company Eduspire Solutions LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Golden Gate and Securly were represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Jeremy Veit and Samuel Welt. Eduspire, which is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was advised by Morris, Manning & Martin.



December 02, 2022, 4:39 PM