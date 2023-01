Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Bausch + Lomb Corp. announced its acquisition of ophthalmic medical device company AcuFocus Inc. in a deal guided by Norton Rose Fulbright and Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ontario, Canada-based Bausch + Lomb was advised by Norton Rose. AcuFocus, which is based in Irvine, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Health Care

January 18, 2023, 7:18 AM