Corporate Deal

The Middleby Corp. announced that it has acquired Marco Beverage Systems, a beverage dispense manufacturer and designer, in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby is advised by a Skadden Arps team that includes partners John Adebiyi and Shilpi Gupta. Counsel information for Marco Beverage, based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 21, 2022, 11:06 AM