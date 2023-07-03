Corporate Deal

Molina Healthcare Inc. has agreed to acquire a 100 percent stake in Brand New Day and Central Health Plan of California, each of which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bright Health Co. of California Inc., for approximately $600 million in cash. The transaction, announced June 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Sheppard Mullin acted as regulatory counsel to Long Beach, California-based Molina. The Sheppard Mullin team included partners Christine Clements and Lynsey Mitchel. Molina was also advised by Milbank. Bright Health Group, which is based in Minneapolis, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

July 03, 2023, 12:40 PM

