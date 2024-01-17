Corporate Deal

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc., a Phase 2-ready biotech developing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, registered with the SEC on Jan. 16 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Emeryville, California-based company was advised by Paul Hastings partners Samantha Eldredge and Jeff Hartlin. The underwriters, led by JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Covington & Burling partners Matthew Gehl, Michael Maline and Brian Rosenzweig.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 17, 2024, 2:14 PM

