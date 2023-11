Corporate Deal

John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT Corp.) announced that it has submitted a nonbinding initial proposal to the board of directors of Iceland-based food processing company Marel hf to acquire the company for approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion). Chicago-based JBT Corp. was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Counsel information for Marel was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 27, 2023, 11:30 AM

