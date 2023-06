Corporate Deal

Calera Capital, a middle-market private equity investment firm, announced the successful closing of Calera Capital Image Holdings L.P., a new single-asset continuation fund of approximately $750 million. The fund closed in connection with Calera Capital’s sale of portfolio company ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists. The continuation fund is supported by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Blackstone Strategic Partners, TPG GP Solutions and Portfolio Advisors. Calera Capital, which is based in San Francisco, was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. ImageFIRST was counseled by Baker McKenzie. Goldman Sachs was represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Blackstone was counseled by Proskauer Rose. TPG was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton.

Investment Firms

June 15, 2023, 12:42 PM

nature of claim: /