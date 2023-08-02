Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has placed a strategic investment in beverage alcohol industry technology provider Financial Information Technologies in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Paul Weiss team including partners Matthew Abbott and Cullen Sinclair. Financial Information, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

