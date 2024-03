Corporate Deal

Safehold was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Venable in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $300 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Alexa Berlin, Julian Kleindorfer, Lewis Kneib and Jonathan Sarna. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Sidley Austin. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

March 05, 2024, 10:17 AM

