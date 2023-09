Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has placed a strategic investment in veterinary care platform GoodVets Group in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Paul Weiss team that includes partners Matthew Abbott and Ellen Ching. GoodVets Group, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Holland & Knight.

September 14, 2023, 9:34 AM

