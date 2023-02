Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at an aggregate $1.03 billion. The issuance was announced Feb. 8 by Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond. The Davis Polk team included partners Marcel Fausten, Marshall Huebner, Adam Shpeen, Kenneth Steinberg and Natasha Tsiouris.