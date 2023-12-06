Corporate Deal

SoftBank Group has agreed to place a 473 million euro ($510 million) investment in Cubic Telecom Ltd. for a 51 percent equity stake in the telecommunications services company. The transaction, announced Dec. 4, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Dublin-based Cubic Telecom was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Dominic Foulkes, Paul Marquardt and Will Pearce. Counsel information for SoftBank was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

December 06, 2023, 10:22 AM

