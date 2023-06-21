Corporate Deal

Offshore wind turbine and foundation installation companies Cadeler A/S and Eneti Inc. have agreed to merge in a stock-for-stock deal. The transaction, announced June 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Copenhagen, Denmark-based Cadeler was advised by Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab; Davis Polk & Wardwell; Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS; and Campbell Johnston Clark. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Connie I. Milonakis. Eneti, which is based in Monaco, was counseled by Seward & Kissel; CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang; and Bech-Bruun advokatpartnerselskab.

Renewable Energy

June 21, 2023, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /