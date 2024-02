Corporate Deal

The Walt Disney Co. has agreed to place a $1.5 billion equity investment in Epic Games to acquire a stake in the platform alongside a multiyear collaboration project. Burbank, California-based Walt Disney was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Brandon Dyke and Stuart Levi. Counsel information for Epic Games, which is based in Cary, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

