Corporate Deal

Trimble has agreed to acquire Transporeon, a cloud-based transportation management platform, from Hg for approximately 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion). The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Westminster, California-based Trimble is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Jan Bauer, Christopher Bors, Frederic Depoortere, Page Griffin and Thomas Ivey. Hg is represented by Latham & Watkins.

Technology

December 14, 2022, 8:49 AM