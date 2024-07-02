Corporate Deal

Radionetics Oncology, a biotechnology company, announced the formation of a strategic relationship with Eli Lilly. Under the terms of the agreement, Radionetics received a $140 million upfront cash payment. Additionally, as part of the strategic arrangement, Lilly obtained the exclusive right to acquire Radionetics upon conclusion of an exercise period for $1 billion. Eli Lilly was advised by Ropes & Gray. San Diego, California-based Radionetics Oncology was represented by Cooley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 02, 2024, 3:26 PM