Corporate Deal

A fund advised by Norvestor Advisory has agreed to acquire a majority stake in truck and bus tire distributor Colmec Holding AB in a deal guided by White & Case. The transaction, announced May 31, is expected to close in July 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Oslo, Norway-based Norvestor was advised by a White & Case team led by partner Shoan Panahi. Counsel information for Colmec, which is based in Norrkoping, Sweden, was not immediately available.

Automotive

June 05, 2023, 7:06 AM

