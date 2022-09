Corporate Deal

Locke Lord is counseling Houston-based Crestwood Equity Partners on the sale of its Marcellus natural gas gathering and compression assets to Antero Midstream Corp. for $205 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Antero Midstream, based in Denver, is advised by Vinson & Elkins.

Energy

September 13, 2022, 8:48 AM