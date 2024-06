Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Aspia AB, a provider of technology-enabled accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services, on its agreement to acquire Accountor Outsourcing. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Aneeq Durrani and Henry Birch. Counsel information for Espoo, Finland-based Accountor Group was not immediately available.

Business Services

June 10, 2024, 9:44 AM

