Corporate Deal

United States Steel and CarbonFree announced the creation of a partnership on Wednesday agreeing to capture carbon emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works Blast furnaces. San Antonio-based CarbonFree was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Luke Edney. Counsel information for United States Steel, which is based in Pittsburgh, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2024, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /