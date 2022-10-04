Corporate Deal

Life sciences company Solid Biosciences Inc. has agreed to acquire gene therapy company AavantiBio Inc., including its pipeline assets and net cash. Concurrently, the life sciences company has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $75 million PIPE financing agreement led by existing investors Perceptive Advisors LLC, RA Capital Management, Bain Capital Life Sciences and others. The transactions, announced Sept. 30, are expected to closed by the end of 2022. Massachusetts-based Solid Biosciences is represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Sidley Austin is advising AavantiBio. Davis Polk & Wardwell is counseling BofA Securities, acting as sole placement agent on the PIPE. The Davis Polk team includes partners David Bauer, Yasin Keshvargar and Deanna Kirkpatrick.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2022, 8:32 AM