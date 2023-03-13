Corporate Deal

Republic First Bancorp Inc. announced that it has acquired $125 million in equity funding from affiliates of Castle Creek Capital LLC. Philadelphia-based Republic First was represented by Vinson & Elkins and Luse Gorman PC. Castle Creek, which is based in San Diego, was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Michael Lewis and Vijay Sekhon. Squire Patton Boggs counseled Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, acting as exclusive placement agent to Republic First.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 10:27 AM