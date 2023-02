Corporate Deal

PAI Partners has agreed to acquire frozen desserts supplier La Compagnie des Desserts from investment fund Argos Wityu and Credit Mutuel Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based PAI Partners is advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr team is led by partner Eduardo Fernandez. Argos Wityu, which is based in Paris, is represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partner Bertrand Delafaye.

Investment Firms

February 21, 2023, 7:06 AM