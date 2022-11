Corporate Deal

Washington Federal Inc. has agreed to acquire Luther Burbank Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, for an all-stock consideration of approximately $654 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Seattle-based Washington Federal is advised by Davis Wright Tremaine. Luther Burbank, which is based in Santa Rosa, California, is represented by a Holland & Knight team.

Banking & Financial Services

November 14, 2022, 8:29 AM