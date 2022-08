Corporate Deal

Talent management company International Management Group (IMG), an Endeavor Group company, announced that it has acquired a stake in collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based IMG was advised by Latham & Watkins. Barrett-Jackson, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was represented by an Eisner LLP; DLA Piper; and a Perkins Coie team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 12, 2022, 8:48 AM