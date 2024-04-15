Corporate Deal

Collaborative Robotics, a company that develops robotics to work hand-in-hand with employees, has secured $100 million in a Series B funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from new and existing investors Bison Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic and others. Santa Clara, California-based Collaborative Robotics was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team that included partners Ryan J. Greecher and Seth J. Helfgott. Counsel for the investors have not yet been determined.

