Low Carbon Materials, a climate-tech company focused on the development of low-carbon construction material alternatives, has secured 3 million pounds ($4 million) in a growth funding round led by Ada Ventures, with participation from Green Angel Ventures, Northstar Ventures, an Innovate UK grant and Deloitte. Murton, England-based LCM was counseled by a Herbert Smith Freehills team co-led by partners David D'Souza and Michael Jacobs. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

September 25, 2024, 12:50 PM