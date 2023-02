Corporate Deal

Toast Inc. announced that it has acquired Delphi Display Systems Inc., a drive-thru technology displays system provider, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Toast was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Jennifer Cormier and Pamela Glazier. Counsel information for Delphi Display, which is based in Costa Mesa, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 22, 2023, 8:12 AM