General Atlantic, together with its BeyondNetZero climate growth fund have agreed to acquire a majority stake in ESG data provider GRESB from Summit Partners. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Summit Partners was represented by a Milbank team.

April 19, 2024, 11:00 AM

