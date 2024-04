Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co. has placed an investment in Kaseware, a cloud-based platform used to streamline public safety professionals workflows, in a deal guided by Jones Day and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by Jones Day partner Ashley Gullet. Kaseware, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Pillsbury Winthrop team led by corporate partner Steve Ryan.

Technology

April 12, 2024, 10:11 AM

