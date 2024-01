Corporate Deal

Informa plc has agreed to combine its digital businesses with TechTarget in a deal valued at $350 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 10, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. London-based Informa was advised by Clifford Chance. TechTarget, which is based in Newton, Massachusetts, was represented by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team led by partners Joe Conahan and Andy Alin.

January 12, 2024, 12:21 PM

