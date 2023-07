Corporate Deal

Sojitz Corp. has placed a 25 million euro ($28 million) investment in Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy, a methane pyrolysis-focused technology company. Tokyo-based Sojitz was advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Laurence Davidson and Jacky Scanlan-Dyas. Counsel information for Hycamite TCD, which is based in Kokkola, Finland, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 21, 2023, 10:20 AM

