Corporate Deal

iMedia Brands Inc. has agreed to sell essentially all of the company's assets to an affiliate of RNN National Media Group for $50 million, including some of its businesses and the assumption of certain contracts, liabilities and ongoing expenses. The transaction, announced July 7, is expected to close in Aug. 2023. Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based iMedia was represented by a Ropes & Gray team and Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones. RNN National was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. The Fried Frank team was led by partner Jennifer Rodburg.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 11, 2023, 10:13 AM

nature of claim: /