Corporate Deal

White & Case has guided a syndicate of 14 banks in connection with the underwriting of a bond offering. Financial terms were not disclosed. The issuance was announced Feb. 23 by Augsburg, Germany-based Renk Group, a transmissions, engines and hybrid drive systems manufacturer. The White & Case team was led by partner Vanessa Schurmann.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 26, 2024, 11:08 AM

