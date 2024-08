Corporate Deal

Bridgepoint Group has sold its majority stake in arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft to Modella Capital in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction signed and closed on Aug. 23, 2024. London-based Bridgepoint was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partner Ian Shawyer. Counsel information for Modella Capital was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 9:58 AM