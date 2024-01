Corporate Deal

Bridgepoint has announced that Bridgepoint Europe VII, a fund focused on investing in mid-market growth businesses, has made a strategic investment in RoC Skincare. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Bridgepoint was advised by Latham & Watkins. RoC Skincare, which is based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

January 24, 2024, 5:46 PM

