Corporate Deal

AvalonBay Communities was counseled by Goodwin Procter in a debt issuance valued at $400 million. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets, were counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2024, 5:34 PM

nature of claim: /