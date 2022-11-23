Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Motive Partners has agreed to acquire venture capital platform embedded/capital GmbH in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Hengeler Mueller; and P+P Poellath + Partners. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is expected to close in Jan. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Motive Partners is advised by Gibson Dunn and Hengeler Mueller. Embedded/capital, which is based in Berlin, is represented by a P+P Poellath team.

Investment Firms

November 23, 2022, 8:46 AM