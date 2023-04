Corporate Deal

Digital marketing platform P97 Networks announced that it has secured $40 million in equity financing in a funding round led by Portage Capital. Toronto-based Portage Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Movsovich, Adam Phillips and Ari Levi. Counsel information for P97 Networks, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 04, 2023

