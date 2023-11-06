Corporate Deal

GCT Semiconductor Inc. is going public through a SPAC merger with Concord Acquisition Corp III. As a result of the merger, GCT Semiconductor will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $661 million. GCT Semiconductor, which is based in San Jose, California, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The SPAC was advised by Greenberg Traurig. DLA Piper represented the financial advisers, which were TD Cowen and B. Riley Securities.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 06, 2023, 10:00 AM

